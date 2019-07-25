(CBS DETROIT)– Mari Copeny, otherwise known as “Little Miss Flint”, has been advocating for the children of Flint since she was eight. She is now organizing a youth town hall so presidential candidates can answer questions from inquisitive youth.
Her activism work started when she wrote a letter to former President Obama about the lead contamination within Flint drinking water and he visited her to discuss her concerns. The youth town hall is a continuation of that conversation. So far, 10 candidates have agreed to participate in the town hall event.
These are the following candidates that are showing up to the event: Democrats Michael Bennet, Pete Buttigieg, Cory Booker, Julian Castro, Mike Gravel, Seth Moulton, Beto O’Rourke, Tim Ryan, Joe Sestak and Marianne Williamson.
She has voiced her excitement about the upcoming event on social media.
Hey candidates, I know many of you are here in Michigan at the #NAACPConvention and have a panel tomorrow, wouldn't that be a great time to announce your support of a youth-led town hall/forum. Our futures are on the line here. #Election2020 #YouthTownHall
— Mari Copeny (@LittleMissFlint) July 23, 2019
So glad to be able to add @CoryBooker to the list of candidates agreeing to a #YouthTownHall pic.twitter.com/pf81KZEcHf
— Mari Copeny (@LittleMissFlint) July 25, 2019
