Little Miss Flint To Hold Youth Town Hall, Presidential Candidates Agree To AttendMari Copeny, otherwise known as "Little Miss Flint", has been advocating for the children of Flint since she was eight. She is now organizing a youth town hall so presidential candidates can answer questions from inquisitive youth.

Here's How Affordable Latest Rents Are In Metro DetroitThe average rent in Metro Detroit for June 2019 was below the national average of $1,465, according to a new report from RentCafe.

Detroit Hustles Harder Sets Up Shop In Eastern MarketA popular Detroit clothing brand is going back to its roots.

Michigan AG Wants Automatic Credits For Power OutagesMichigan AG Dana Nessel wants automatic customer credits from utility companies and she wants them to reflect how long the power was out.

Michigan Developer Wants To Purchase Joe Louis ArenaAn unidentified local development group would like to buy the Joe Louis Arena site and the parking garage for their own project. The property is no longer wanted by bond insurer Financial Guaranty Insurance Co. (FGIC).

Gov. Whitmer Signs Proclamation Marking The Anniversary Of The ADAGovernor Gretchen Whitmer issued a proclamation Thursday declaring July 26, 2019 as a day to honor the signing of the Americans With Disabilities Act.