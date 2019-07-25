Comments
NOVI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Novi police say they are on the scene of a suicidal 58-year-old man barricaded in a home.
Around 6 a.m. Thursday, police said on Twitter the home was located in the 24000 block of Venice Drive off Beck Road between 10 and 11 Mile.
Family told police the man wanted to “harm himself” and say weapons are in the home.
Police are asking those to avoid the area and for residents who live near by to stay inside their homes.
