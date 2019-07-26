



– Three Detroit Public Schools graduating seniors were awarded with a scholarship from Danielle Hughes –native Detroiter and author — at her book signing Thursday.

Zariah Bridges, Kayla Tate and Edward Brown were donated $500 in honor of Hughes’ late grandfather David Jackson Jr.

Bridges and Tate will attend the University of Michigan, and Brown will head to Alabama State University in the fall.

Hughes, who speaks fondly of her grandfather, says he sparked her love for reading. Because of this, proceeds from the release of her new book, “Always Make Your Bed” will go toward The David Jackson Scholarship for Emerging Leaders.

AMYB is a practical resource for individuals ready to make a change, move forward and maximize their impact throughout the marathon of life.

Hughes says being consistent in making her bed every morning spilled over into other areas of her life. Prior to her new found consistency, she admits she had a below average mentality and was making poor choices.

Being transparent about her journey, Hughes says she nearly flunked out of high school but promised her grandfather while he was in hospice that she would take care of her family and make him proud.

Now she is a full-time Dream Director at Renaissance High School, Forbes Under 30 listmaker and an award-winning social entrepreneur who continues to pay it forward to her community.

