(CBS DETROIT)– The Detroit Kettering High School site is now becoming an auto supplier plant. Dakkota Integrated Systems announced plans to purchase the 32 acres and convert it into a 600, 000-square-foot manufacturing facility. This manufacturing facility is reported to create 625 jobs for Eastside Detroit residents.
Ironically, the Detroit Kettering High School opened in 1965 to educate auto worker families. It officially closed down in 2012, leaving it vulnerable to vandals.
Dakkota Integrated Systems will be recruiting directly from the Detroit at Work application list. The application will no longer ask applicants if they’ve been convicted for a felony.
In 2014, Kettering was preparing to be converted into an urban farm. It never materialized due to the school district’s financial crisis.
The new auto supplier plant is expected to bring forth more small businesses and opportunities to the area.
Dakkotta Integrated Systems will start working on the plant in the fall. City Council must approve zoning changes and the project’s incentive package for this to occur.
