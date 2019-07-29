



– A natural-born leader, Lauren Bealore-a Michigan native and Michigan State graduate- is breaking barriers in government and policy.

Bealore found her passion for politics when she started studying in the prestigious James Madison College residential program. Her undergraduate career led her to pursue a Masters of Arts in Public Policy from The New England College.

Currently, she is the first African American appointed as the Michigan Political Director for America Votes. She has a great deal of experience fundraising and working alongside political organizations.

Bealore believes in the advancement of women, especially women of color. This is why herself and co-founders, Courtney Griffin and Brittany Daisy, run a non-profit that operates as a conglomerate called Y.A.B (Young, Ambitious, And Beautiful), which provides business resources and tools to women.

She credits the organization’s success to its “genuine approach”, seeing that Y.A.B does not charge venture partners for membership.

“The biggest value of success comes from creating what you wish to see in the world…and that is what we did. We wanted to see social media galvanizing a movement of #blackgirlmagic. We wanted to see the execution in the power of purchase,” she says.

Since 2012, Bealore has been helping women of color develop quality business brands all while thriving in her 9 to 5.

When it comes to political leadership, she promotes gender equality just the same.

“There is still a need for women’s voices to not be stifled when it comes to policy agendas,” she states. “We are present. Our voices are at important tables. However, we are placed into limited spaces of opportunity still and it limits the diversity of voices while pitting us against one another to fight for these roles.”

She adds that she would like to see more women take on roles like “Executive Director, State Director, Chief Executive Officer, House or Senate Majority Leader, Government Affairs Director, Hospital President, and Board President.”

Through voting, women can fill these policy-driven positions.

Bealore expresses that political organizations have to innovate their voter outreach strategies in order to engage all voters and enact change.

“I think with any voting demographic, but especially that of millennial and some of Gen Z voters, [organizations] have to stop using the assumptions of the past. [Millennials and Gen Z-ers] ask questions. [They] challenge the status quo….Not all people from the African diaspora, Latinx community, those of the Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders community, and Muslim American community participate in group think theory,” she says.

Bealore also feels that year-long voter engagement that includes “town halls, digital storytelling, and simply building a policy agenda off of voters’ issues rather than setting policy agendas will keep millennials and Gen Z-ers engaged consistently for years to come.”

In the next few years, Bealore has plans to transition into a National Director Role and become a political correspondent. She is excited to use her strong political background to nationally magnify diverse voices and advocate for voter education.

Bealore continues to lead a life of purpose and intention; inspiring women everywhere to go after their goals.

