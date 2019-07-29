Comments
CLAWSON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – After being struck by a vehicle in Clawson, police say a bicyclist is in critical condition.
Police say it happened Sunday at 10:14 p.m.
The vehicle was traveling south on Main Street.
Officials said the bicyclist was heading east on Tecumseh Street and entered the roadway without stopping.
The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The crash is under investigation.
