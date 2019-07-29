Filed Under:Clawson

CLAWSON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – After being struck by a vehicle in Clawson, police say a bicyclist is in critical condition.

Police say it happened Sunday at 10:14 p.m.

The vehicle was traveling south on Main Street.

Officials said the bicyclist was heading east on Tecumseh Street and entered the roadway without stopping.

The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The crash is under investigation.

