DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Crime Stoppers and the Michigan State Police department is asking for the public’s help with a murder.
Police say Dominique Brown and Ramell Cambell were traveling on I-94 near Livernois in her white 2017 Chrysler 200 when an unknown vehicle pulled along side the car July 30, 2017 at 2:45 a.m.
The unknown vehicle fired over 50 shots at the car killing both Brown and Cambell.
MSP says detectives are continuing to work the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact MSP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
