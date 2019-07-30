ROSEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A group of people retaliated by pouring glue and garbage at a Roseville park after their bounce house had to be taken down.
The Recreation Authority of Roseville and Eastpointe says a group of people set up the inflatable bounce at Veterans Memorial Park without approval.
“We would like to remind everybody that due to liability issues, you MUST have prior approval of bounce houses at our parks. Please understand that we will remove any inflatables that have not been approved to be at our parks,” the authority said.
The authority said since the whoever was at the park didn’t have a permit, therefore they are unable to transfer the cost to those responsible.
The authority also said the act was “ignorant” and “placed yet another burden on the taxpayers of Eastpointe and Roseville.”
