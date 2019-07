Stabenow Backs Trump Impeachment Inquiry, Cites ObstructionSen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan says she would back House Democrats if they launch an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

Police: Man Arrested In Connection With Fatal Beating Of 24-Year-Old Berkley ManPolice say a man in connection with the fatal beating of a 24-year-old Berkley man is in custody.

Michigan Man Dies In Fall From Bluff At Illinois ParkA coroner's office has released the name of a 31-year-old Michigan man who died Sunday after falling about 31 feet from a bluff at Starved Rock State Park.

Former Lansing Catholic Students Invited To Debates By Presidential Candidate O'RourkeWhen Democrat Beto O'Rourke takes the stage in the second round of presidential primary debates on Tuesday, three young black men from Michigan who were inspired by ex-NFL player Colin Kaepernick to kneel during the national anthem before their high school football games will be in the audience as guests of the former Texas congressman.

Police: 79-Year-Old Roseville Woman MissingThe Roseville Police Department is searching for a 79-year-old woman who was last seen July 26 around 7 a.m.

Michigan Lawsuit Filed To Block Redistricting Commission, Voters Cite Voter SuppressionMichigan Republicans have sued to block the creation of a redistricting commission, contending people would be unconstitutionally prohibited from serving on the panel.