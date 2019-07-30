ROSEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Roseville Police Department is searching for a 79-year-old woman who was last seen July 26 around 7 a.m.
Police say Eunice Porter was on the 25000 block of Wiseman, between Gratiot Avenue and Hayes Road north of 10 Mile Road.
Porter is said to be 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds.
She is suffering from mental health issues and my appear disoriented according to police. She was last known to be wearing gray pants, blue sweater, brown boots and a hat.
“At this time we do not have reliable information on a location she may be attempting to travel to. She does not have any access to a vehicle that we are aware of,” police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Roseville Police at 586-447-4483.
