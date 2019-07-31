Comments
MICHIGAN (the Patch) — Unemployment is the lowest it’s been since the 1950s, according to a new study by COMMERCIALCafe. But what does this mean in Michigan?
True to its roots, Michigan is auto-driven, the study found. Other industries are also surging in the state, including business and healthcare.
The study used numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics for the report. Here are some of the highlights from the study:
- Engine and Other Machine Assemblers represent the fastest growing occupation in Michigan, with an 310% increase over the last 10 years;
