(CBS DETROIT)-Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign is reporting $1.1 million in new contributions as well as more than 70,000 new individual donations since Tuesday.
Sanders faced off Tuesday night in Detroit against nine rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination, including Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
The campaign reported his fundraising numbers Wednesday afternoon.
The Vermont senator mounted a vocal defense of his “Medicare for All” proposal during the debate, touting the benefits of single-payer health insurance amid criticism from several centrist opponents in the 2020 Democratic primary.
Sanders’ campaign manager, Faiz Shakir, said in a statement that Sanders “left absolutely no doubt that he is the best candidate ready to take this fight to Donald Trump and finally bring the change we need to America.”
Ten other Democratic presidential candidates are taking the stage Wednesday night.
