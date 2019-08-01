MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — A Macomb Township man was sentenced to 60 days in jails on weekends after being convicted of poisoning his wife by spiking her coffee with an antihistamine.
The coffee spiking occurred in 2018 while the couple’s divorce case was pending. They are now divorced.
Therese Kozlowski says she was suspicious of her husband, Brian, and put cameras in the kitchen of their home.
After she drank the coffee she said she felt sick and had blurred vision after drinking the tainted coffee. She told a judge Thursday that she considered the poisoning “attempted murder.”
Brian Kozlowski apologized in court.
Macomb County prosecutor Eric Smith sought a prison sentence and called the poisoning “despicable.”
