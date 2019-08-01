LIVONIA, Michigan (CBS DETROIT) — Last month, 38-year-old Joseph Thorpe of Livonia pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault and battery charge after he struck a female Little Caesars employee in the face. It is stated the assault happened due to him being unsatisfied with his order.
The assault was captured on camera and released by the Livonia Police Department on Thursday. It occurred on Middlebelt Road on July 9 and began yelling at the employee.
A customer who was a bystander witnessed the incident and took a photo of Thorpe’s license plate.
Joseph Thorpe has been sentenced to 20 days in jail and is ordered to pay $750.00 in fines.
