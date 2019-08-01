DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — Nearly 200,000 Altima midsize cars will be fixed by Nissan because a suspension part can come loose from the frame due to corrosion.
Nissan’s “service campaign” — which includes 2013 Altimas in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., as well as 2013 and 2014 Altimas in Canada — falls short of a recall however, U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is continuing an investigation into the problem that covers more than 2 million cars.
Owners will be notified in the fall to bring their vehicles in to have a rear lower control arm replaced.
