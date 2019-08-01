Comments
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Eastbound I-696 will be closed this weekend from I-75 to I-94 for sewer work requiring large equipment across all lanes of the freeway.
It will reopen Aug. 5 at 5 a.m.
The work involves repairing sewer pipes to ensure drainage from the roadway. There will be one local lane open from I-75 to Mound Road for access to local businesses and residences only.
The detour is southbound I-75 to eastbound Eight Mile Road to I-94.
