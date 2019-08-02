DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Six students who participate in the Detroit Police Brotherhood and Sisterhood mentoring programs were awarded $10,000.
The Detroit Lions Inspire Change Scholarships is for rising freshmen.
The six students wrote essays that were judged by members of the Detroit Lions.
Some of the winners – Tayvon Smith, Anthony Dewberry, Marcus Hill, Monica Jones and Araina Ramirez – recently attended the Lions Training Camp.
Honored to host our Inspire Change scholarship recipients and visitors from @TAPSorg at today's #LionsCamp practice! #OnePride pic.twitter.com/NNhmX4la1y
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) July 26, 2019
