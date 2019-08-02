Filed Under:Detroit Lions, detroit news, Scholarship

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Six students who participate in the Detroit Police Brotherhood and Sisterhood mentoring programs were awarded $10,000.

The Detroit Lions Inspire Change Scholarships is for rising freshmen.

The six students wrote essays that were judged by members of the Detroit Lions.

Some of the winners – Tayvon Smith, Anthony Dewberry, Marcus Hill, Monica Jones and Araina Ramirez – recently attended the Lions Training Camp.

