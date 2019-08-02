LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — A Civil Rights Director is being reprimanded by the Michigan Civil Rights Commission for inappropriate comments.
Agustin Arbulu’s comments were said to objectify women.
Arbulu has been director since 2015. He said in a statement that he made “comments objectifying women” and that were “unacceptable and regrettable.”
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office calls the decision to keep Arbulu as director but take away some of his responsibilities “difficult to comprehend.”
Commission spokeswoman Vicki Levengood said that the remark was to a male staffer in May about a woman attending a meeting.
Chair Alma Wheeler Smith says Arbulu should complete a training program and can’t conduct internal or external training on his own during that time.
The Civil Rights department investigates discrimination complaints including those involving race and gender.
