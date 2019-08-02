(CBS DETROIT) Businessman and Quicken Loans chairman Dan Gilbert has sent a video to his employees to update them on his recovery from a stroke suffered in May.
“As Dan continues his rehabilitation and makes progress toward his recovery, yesterday he recorded a brief video to share his gratitude with our company’s 17,000 team members who have set numerous records through the second quarter and beyond,” Quicken Loans officials said in a statement. “We all wish Dan well as he continues down the path to recovery.”
The Detroit News reported Friday that a “snippet” of the video showed Gilbert seated and speaking clearly in a strong and stead voice.
“Whatever you’re doing is great,” Gilbert told his employees in the video, “It’s going much better since I left a few weeks back, I noticed.”
Gilbert had a stroke May 26 and was treated at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak. Quicken Loans said in late June that he had been released from the hospital and was “focusing on his recovery.
