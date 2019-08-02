Joyride On Floor Cleaner Causes Damage At A Troy High SchoolAuthorities say three people who broke into International Academy East High School caused more than $1,200 in damage while riding a floor cleaning machine through the hallways.

Dan Gilbert Updates Quicken Loans Employees On Stroke RecoveryBusinessman and Quicken Loans chairman Dan Gilbert has sent a video to his employees as he continues to recover from a stroke.

Avenue Of Fashion To Host First Fridays, Starts Aug. 2Come out to the Avenue of Fashion every First Friday of the month starting August 2, 2019 all the way until December 6, 2019. The First Fridays will occur from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. on Livernois Avenue.

Michigan Civil Rights Director Reprimanded For Inappropriate CommentsMichigan's Civil Rights Commission is reprimanding Civil Rights Director Agustin Arbulu for inappropriate comments that he has said objectified women.

6 Students Awarded With Detroit Lions Inspire Change ScholarshipsSix students who participate in the Detroit Police Brotherhood and Sisterhood mentoring programs were awarded $10,000.

FTA Awards DDOT, SMART $2.6M For Electric BusesThe Federal Transit Administration announced $2.6 million in grants to the Detroit Department of Transportation and the Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation through the Low- or No Emission (Low-No) Grant program.