Southfield (CBS Detroit) – The top 20 Democratic candidates for President descended upon the Motor City this week for the much anticipated debate as verbal fireworks flew between them.
What transpired during the televised two night event was dissected and debated on CBS 62’s MICHIGAN MATTERS with the roundtable of Randy Richardville, former State Senate Majority Leader and President of RJames Consulants LLC, Jill Alper, Democratic strategist and CEO of Alper Strategies, and Buzz Thomas, former State Senator and President of Thomas Consulting Group, who joined Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain for the conversation.
Did former Vice President Joe Biden convince viewers and voters he has the right stuff to take on Donald Trump in the 2020 Presidential race?
Did Sen. Kamala Harris – who dominated the first debate in Miami – hold up as other candidates attacked her record as California Attorney General?
Did Sen. Bernie Sanders, who won Michigan’s Democratic Primary in 2016, capture Michigan voters’ attention this time?
The two nights showcased political history as six female candidates were part of the 20 on stage—the most ever to run for the highest elected office.
Michigan – which voted for Trump in 2016 – is up for grabs.
The round table also talked about Trump and Michigan and his path to keep the keys to the White House.
