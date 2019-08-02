DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A gourmet popcorn business with over 50 mouth watering flavors has opened in Downtown Detroit.
Poppin Top Hat is located at 1376 Broadway and is owned by two women of color – Joi Little and Athena Hinojosa – who both love popcorn, but wanted more options.
“To be able to share my passion for popcorn with the city that raised me is a dream come true,” stated Joi Little, chief executive officer. “Detroit is full of flavor, our popcorn should be too.”
Poppin Top Hat offers flavors like The Grandriver Drizzle, That Dill, and Southwest Hotwings to name a few.
The company also offers all-occasion gift tins, party favors and custom creations that guarantee a unique, unforgettable experience for each customer.
At the Aug. 10 grand opening that is set for 11 a.m., the business will celebrate with friends, family government officials, business leaders and a company prayer from Bishop Elect Marvin L. Winans. The grand opening will be followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Since the Detroit store is the first of many locations across the nation, attendees will have a chance to win a year’s worth of free popcorn upon submitting their selection for the “Detroit Mix” signature flavor that will be recognized across the country.
Poppin Top Hat is open Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
