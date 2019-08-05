Michigan Man Wins $100K Power BallA Kalamazoo man has financial peace of mind after winning $100,000 playing the Michigan Lottery's Powerball game

Michigan Gas Prices Fall 10 Cents To $2.75 Per GallonAAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide have fallen 10 cents from a week ago to about $2.75 per gallon.

City Of Novi To Put On Main Event Festival, Starts Aug. 10The City of Novi and Klassa, Swaggerty, & Associates present the Main Event. This free festival will start Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. in Downtown Novi.

Southfield To Host 4th Annual Kimmie Horne Jazz FestivalThe City of Southfield will host the 4th Annual Kimmie Horne Jazz Festival Aug. 9 from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Aug. 10 from 3 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on the front lawn of the Southfield Municipal Campus, located at 26000 Evergreen Road.

Detroit Police Chief Responds To Recent Mass ShootingsDetroit Police Chief James Craig spoke to media Monday on what the police department is doing to keep the community safe in light of the recent mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.

FAMD Grant Helps Low-Income Families, Seniors Adopt PetsThanks to a $25,000 grant, the Friends of Animals Metro Detroit will be hosting these events to help remove pet adoption barriers.