NOVI, Michigan (CBS DETROIT)– The City of Novi and Klassa, Swaggerty, & Associates present the Main Event. This free festival will start Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. in Downtown Novi.
The festival will have food trucks, a beverage tent, kids activities, and a classic car show.
On Friday, August 9, 2019, there will be a Assarian Cancer Center Believe In Miracles Fundraiser.
Click here for more information.
