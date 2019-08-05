LANSING, Mich. (CNN) — A firefighter is behind bars after being arrested for attempted murder.
Clyde Davis Jr., 37, a Lansing firefighter since 2008, has been arrested for trying to strangle and suffocate his wife, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.
The Ingham County Sheriff’s office reports that on July 26 at about midnight, they were called to a home for domestic abuse.
When they got there, they found the wife with visible injuries to her face.
Deputies added that a weapon was fired during the alleged assault.
Davis was not at the scene.
Deputies were able to make contact with him later that day and convince him to come down to the 55th District Court to talk.
He was arrested and arraigned at the courthouse for assault and battery and felony firearms.
Lansing Chief Mackey released the following statement after his arrest: “Immediately upon being made aware of the criminal allegations against Lansing Fire Department’s Firefighter Clyde Davis Jr., firefighter Davis was put on unpaid administrative leave. The Lansing Fire Department expects all employees to conduct themselves at a high standard of ethics and integrity on and off duty. The criminal investigation is currently on-going. All information related to this matter is under investigation by Law enforcement and will be released when available.”
Davis will appear in front of Judge Boyd for a pre-exam on Aug. 8 at 8:30 a.m.
