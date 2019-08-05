SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The City of Southfield will host the 4th Annual Kimmie Horne Jazz Festival Aug. 9 from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Aug. 10 from 3 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on the front lawn of the Southfield Municipal Campus, located at 26000 Evergreen Road.
Kimmie Horne is an internationally renowned vocalist, model and actress. A descendant of legendary songstress and actress Lena Horne and singer/songwriter Cleveland Horne of the Fantastic Four, Kimmie has left her musical mark around the world from Detroit to Tokyo.
The two-day event will feature live music, food trucks, boutique vendors and a beer and wine tent sponsored by the Southfield Chamber of Commerce. This year’s festival will also include a Jazzy Roll Bike Cruise. Registration for the Jazzy Roll Bike Cruise will begin at 10 a.m. on Aug. 10 at the Southfield Public Library, located at 26300 Evergreen Road.
Kimmie Horne will perform both days, headlining the festival on Saturday.
The festival will also feature performances by Ben Sharkey, Charles and Gwen Scales, Ralphe Armstrong, Tricia Jones, Eric Watson, 496 West Band, Calvin Brooks, Dave Bennett and DJ Vernon English. Additionally, Saturday’s event will include a special presentation honoring a legendary artist with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
The Kimmie Horne Jazz Festival is free and open to the public. Please bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. Parking will be available on the Southfield Municipal Campus for $10 in both the north and south parking lots and in front of the Municipal Campus on the corner of Evergreen Road and Civic Center Drive. Food will also be available for purchase.
