TRAVERSE CITY, Michigan (CBS DETROIT)-An unidentified 82-year-old Michigan woman reportedly swerved to avoid hitting a squirrel.
Instead, she ended up hitting a parked car. The impact caused her vehicle to flip.
The whole incident occurred in Traverse City.
Local police stated that a witness helped the woman out of her vehicle.
According to reports, the woman suffered minor scrapes and bruises. However, she did not want to receive any medical treatment. She was cited for driving without due care and caution.
