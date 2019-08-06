DETROIT (the Patch) — The deadlines are approaching for one of the region’s most popular marathons.
The registration deadline for the international portions of the annual Detroit Free Press/TCF Bank Marathon is just one month away on Aug.26, 2019. The last time to register that day is at 11:59 p.m.
The international portions of the weekend race events include: International Marathon, International Half-Marathon, Marathon Team Relay, the Disabilities Division for pushrim and handcycles, The Supreme and The Wonder.
Less than 230 spots are currently available for the full 26.2-mile marathon, organizers said. Deadlines to register for domestic races is Monday, Oct. 14, all events are on a space available basis.
More than 26,000 runners from every state including the District of Columbia and 50 other countries are expected to take part in race weekend, now in its 42nd year and being held on October 19-20, 2019.
