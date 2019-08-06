OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Oakland County residents can protect their identity and peace of mind by shredding documents for free in the Oakland County Farmers Market parking lot located at 2350 Pontiac Lake Road.
Shredding will take place Aug. 7 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Oakland County Parks says there’s no need for residents to leave their cars and to arrive early since there is typically a line of cars.
Residents are reminded to limit documents to three or four boxes of paper only.
The service is available to residents only, no commercial or business use.
