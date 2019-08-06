Filed Under:4139124


ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – An expo promoting healthy living and highlighting the commitment of local businesses and community organizations to a healthier world will be held Aug. 10-11.

From noon to 5 p.m. attendees will experience live music, speakers, food, fun, shopping and home improvement at the Canterbury Village located at 2359 Joslyn Court.

The event is free and VIP tickets are $5 in advance.

VIP tickets can be purchased here.

