ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – An expo promoting healthy living and highlighting the commitment of local businesses and community organizations to a healthier world will be held Aug. 10-11.
From noon to 5 p.m. attendees will experience live music, speakers, food, fun, shopping and home improvement at the Canterbury Village located at 2359 Joslyn Court.
The event is free and VIP tickets are $5 in advance.
VIP tickets can be purchased here.
