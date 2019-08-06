OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation will host an open house-style public meeting Wednesday at the Novi Police Department, located at 45125 Ten Mile Road.
The meeting will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. to share future plans to convert a segment of I-96 between Kent Lake Road and I-275 into a “flex route” using the median shoulders part-time during periods of heavy congestion, typically during morning and evening commutes, for more capacity.
Ramp metering will also be implemented at select locations to control ramp traffic entering the freeway for smoother merging. Project designers and managers will be on hand to answer questions about this project.
Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking ability. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers or readers available upon request.
For more information call 517-335-4381.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.