HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Michigan (CBS DETROIT)– 90-year old Elaine Walkowiak has lived in her Hampton Township home since the 1950’s. In April, she was shocked when her winter water bill totaled more than $3,300.
As a person who lives alone, her water bill usually ranges from $150 to $175.
Walkowiak had a home inspection conducted to look for potential water leaks and damage. The water meter was also tested and replaced; the results were that the meter was working properly.
Walkowiak and her son expressed her concern over the water bill with Hampton Township Supervisor Terri Close.
So far, the Hampton Township has agreed to pay for more than half of the bill. This brings the bill total to $1,500.
