



Much has been said and written about Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson since he died August 3rd of pancreatic cancer.

The 80-year-old Republican was one of the most outspoken officials in the region as he served 26 years as Oakland County Executive.

Mr. Patterson also was an original member of CBS 62’s MICHIGAN MATTERS as he appeared as the conservative voice on the weekly community affairs show weekly roundtable fr the past 15 years.

This week, the show will highlight video of some of his appearances on the show and in events that were filmed, such as “The Big Four” with other regional leaders.

Also appearing in the show with Mr. Patterson are Denise Ilitch, Mike Duggan, Dave Bing, Jeff Daniels, Cliff Russell, Mark Hackel Bob Ficano, Warren Evans, Pete Waldmeir and Mike Finney.

Mr Patterson is shown talking in exclusive interview with Carol Cain, Senior Producer and Host, in an exclusive interview after his near-death 2012 auto accident which left him in a wheelchair. He talked how the accident changed him.

Earlier this year, Mr. Patterson shared thoughts about turning 80 and his goal for the remainder of his seventh term which was to end in 2020.

And in an interview in early May, he shared details about his diagnosis of pancreatic cancer and the difficult fight ahead.

Finally, he offered words on how he hoped to be remembered.

Funeral Details for L. Brooks Patterson

The visitation and funeral for Oakland county Executive L. Brooks Patterson will both be held at Woodside Bible Church on 6600 Rochester Road in Troy. Viewings will be 3-8 p.m. on Aug. 14 and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Aug. 15. The funeral will begin after the second day of visitation at 1:30 p.m.

While the visitation and funeral will be open to the public, a burial with full military honors will be private.

Watch MICHIGAN MATTERS Sunday at 11:30am on CBS 62