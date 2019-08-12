Filed Under:detroit news


DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Department of Transportation will have public workshops throughout the month of August about the following proposed service changes.

The service changes are set to take place Nov. 16:
#3 – Grand River
#6 Gratiot
#11 Clairmount
#18 Fenkell
New! #26 Junction (serving McGraw, Junction, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Southwest Service Center, Clark Park, and Southwest Public Safety Center)

Here are the upcoming dates:

Aug. 14 from 5-7:30 p.m.
St. Hedwig Park
2900 Junction St. Detroit, MI 48210

Aug. 21 from 5-7 p.m.
Detroit Main Library
5201 Woodward Ave. Detroit, MI 48202

Aug. 28 from 5-7:30 p.m.
Bridging Communities
6900 McGraw Ave. Detroit, MI 48210

For more information call 313-933-1300 or visit www.ridedetroittransit.com

