DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Police arrested a man in connection with a a quadruple shooting incident that took place on the city’s westside.
It happened Aug. 6 at 8:50 p.m. on West Seven Mile and Oakfield Street.
Police say it was originally reported that four victims were shot by an unknown suspect, but further investigation determined one of the victims was the actual the suspect.
The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Deshawn Combs, who was taken into custody at a local hospital on Aug. 8 at 9 a.m.
He was arraigned and charged with four counts of Assault with Intent to Murder, four counts Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm, one charge of carrying concealed weapon, one count of Carrying with Unlawful Intent, one count of Weapon Possession by Felon, and 10 counts of Weapons Felony Firearm.
Combs’ next court date is Aug. 20.
