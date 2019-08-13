MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Two women and a man have been charged with making counterfeit checks in several locations.
Police say Dawn Fox, 59, of Redford, Donald Coletta, 25, of Westland and Marisa Fecteau, 24, of Garden City created counterfeit inmate fund’s checks. They’ve been charged with uttering and publishing and false pretenses according to police.
Within seven days, 11 counterfeit checks were used within Mt. Clemens, Clinton Township, Shelby Township and Troy.
Police say the checks looked “almost identical to legitimate checks that would be issued to released inmates from the Macomb County Jail. There is a Macomb County Sheriff’s logo in the upper right hand corner with the Sheriff’s Office address and ‘Inmate Funds’.”
The checks varied in amounts from $300-$725 and were dated for July 3, 5 and 7 and were made out to people who weren’t inmates at the Macomb County Jail according to police.
