ROYAL OAK (the Patch)— A Detroit man is facing felony charges after he’s alleged to have posted a video on social media of him holding a handgun and saying he was going to shoot police officers, according to a release from the Royal Oak Police Department.
According to the release, in March, Martin Gisstennal, 28, posted a SnapChat video of himself holding a handgun and threatening police while driving near Greenfield and Normandy as police, paramedics and firefighters there were working on a car accident.
