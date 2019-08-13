DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Kristy Love — a Detroit native, TV host and mindset coach — is bringing awareness to Detroit about a community booklet she’s created.
The Detroit Community Resource Booklet provides valuable resources throughout the city with positive words of affirmation and bible verses.
Believing that your mind is your most powerful weapon, Love says, “everything starts within the mind.”
“The community must commit and implement change within themselves,” said Love.
The Detroit Community Resource Booklet is always being revised and since print production, she’s dropped off the Detroit Community Resource Booklet at grocery stores, liquor stores, gas stations and other businesses in the Detroit area.
While the booklet has had a great response, Love wants to continue to spread the word. In order to move forward in her efforts, she needs the community’s help to donate and spread the word to effectively help those in need.
For more information on Kristy Love or to donate to the Detroit Community Resource Booklet print production visit here.
View this post on Instagram
The Detroit Community Resource Booklet is now located at @fairo_rafa business 3K Auto Service on the Eastside also at Focus Hope on Chalmers . Please reach out if you want some copies ! . . . For those of you that don’t know I created this booklet to help those in need . I find a lot of people in the community don’t know where to go to when they need financial or food assistance . I also filled this booklet with words of hope and faith and pray they manifest for those who really need a miracle right now ✨✨✨ TMC 💙💙💙 #detroitcommunity #resourcebooklet #detroit #homelessness #wealthymindset #kristylove #mindsetreset #makethehoodgreatagain
