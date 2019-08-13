DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — On Detroit’s eastside, work is progressing at the Fiat Chrysler assembly plant.
Tuesday, the first column of steel for the facility’s paint shop was raised and the paint shop and two other already existing buildings under renovation will make up the plant which will be the first new assembly plant built in Detroit since 1991.
The company is expected to add 3,850 jobs at the new plant. An additional 1,100 new jobs will be added at the nearby Jefferson North Assembly plant which will be retooled and modernized.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee and new, three-row, full-size Jeep SUV and plug-in hybrid models will be built at the facilities. Vehicles are expected to roll off the assembly line by late 2020.
