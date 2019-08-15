Comments
(the Patch) During a six-month period from August 2018 to March 2019, 12 children were killed and another 47 were injured while getting on and off school buses. Bus stop-arms were extended at the time — which by law in all 50 states, requires motorists to come to a full stop, whether following or meeting the bus on the highway.
The potential for fatal and injury accidents exists every day, according to the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services, which says drivers who ignore extended stop arms and flashing lights are gambling with children’s lives.
The Kansas Department of Education conducts a one-day count of school bus passing incidents every year.
