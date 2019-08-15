Filed Under:David Ragan, Front Row Motorsports, Nascar

Veteran NASCAR driver David Ragan plans to scale back his racing schedule starting next season.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 09: David Ragan, driver of the #38 Select Blinds Ford, stands in the garage area during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 61st Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 9, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

Ragan said Wednesday in a statement from Front Row Motorsports that he will race on a part-time basis in 2020 in NASCAR and other series. The 33-year-old Ragan cited his desire to spend more time with his wife and two daughters in walking away from the 38-race, full-time job as a NASCAR driver.

CHARLOTTE, NC – MAY 17: David Ragan practices for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Open Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 17, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Said Ragan: “My children are growing up quickly, and I want to concentrate my time in being the best father and husband I can be.”

Ragan made his Cup debut in 2007. He has 457 career Cup starts, with two victories. The Georgia-born Ragan was NASCAR’s rookie of the year in 2007.

LOUDON, NEW HAMPSHIRE – JULY 19: David Ragan, driver of the #38 Compressor World Ford, qualifies for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 19, 2019 in Loudon, New Hampshire. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Front Row did not announce who will replace Ragan in the No. 38 Ford.

