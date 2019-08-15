ARMADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A man is lodged at the Macomb County Jail for making a terrorist threat against employees.
It happened Aug. 14 on Armada Center Road where police say a 29-year-old St. Clair Shores man was asked to perform a work task.
The complainant told police when the 29-year-old left the room he said to himself, “One day I am going to shoot this “expletive” up.”
MSP troopers contacted the suspect at his St. Clair Shores home where they said he made other threats toward customers of his workplace.
