Filed Under:michigan state police

ARMADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A man is lodged at the Macomb County Jail for making a terrorist threat against employees.

It happened Aug. 14 on Armada Center Road where police say a 29-year-old St. Clair Shores man was asked to perform a work task.

The complainant told police when the 29-year-old left the room he said to himself, “One day I am going to shoot this “expletive” up.”

MSP troopers contacted the suspect at his St. Clair Shores home where they said he made other threats toward customers of his workplace.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments