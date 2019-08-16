DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 17-year-old has been charged with multiple weapons charges including one felony count of assault with a dangerous weapon and one felony count of committing a felony with a firearm after approaching a 10-year-old and shooting her with a BB gun.
Police say it happened Aug. 8 at 3:20 p.m. in the area of Tracey Chippewa.
Michael Cooks approached the 10 year old victim while she was walking home from the park and inquired where she was coming from. He then produced a black BB gun from his waistband and shot the girl in both legs. She ran home to notify her father who called 911.
Her father searched the area and he was still at the park with the BB gun.
Next scheduled court date is Tuesday, August 27, 2019 for Probable Cause Hearing.
