Comments
(CBS DETROIT) Dave Coulter has been appointed County Executive pending his resignation as Mayor of Ferndale. The resignation is expected to come at a special meeting on Monday.
Commissioner Dave Woodward of Royal Oak originally put in his resignation and applied for the job. He re-appeared at the Commission Friday morning, reclaiming his seat as chair and casting the tie-breaking vote to appoint Coulter. The vote was 11-10. Republicans favored appointing Gerald Poisson who had worked closely with former Executive L. Brooks Patterson.
Coulter served in the Oakland County Commission from 2002-2010, where he also served as the Democratic minority leader. He was appointed Mayor of Ferndale in 2011 after former Mayor Craig Covey resigned.
You must log in to post a comment.