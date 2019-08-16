Filed Under:Matt DiBenedetto, Nascar

Matt DiBenedetto has been told by Leavine Family Racing he will not be brought back for a second season with the NASCAR team in 2020.

DiBenedetto called it “devastating news” in Thursday social media posts. He’s enjoying the best season of his career while driving the No. 95 Toyota and is ranked a career-best 23rd in points. He has four top top-10 finishes in the past eight races.

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 27: Matt DiBenedetto, driver of the #95 Toyota Express Maintenance Toyota, stands on the grid during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Gander RV 400 at Pocono Raceway on July 27, 2019 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

DiBenedetto’s post said the team told him Tuesday he was out. In a statement, the organization called DiBenedetto “a talented young driver.”

Leavine Family Racing has an alliance with Joe Gibbs Racing, and that team does not have enough seats to give its many young drivers. DiBenedetto will likely be replaced by either Christopher Bell in a promotion from the Xfinity Series, or Erik Jones if Gibbs moves Jones to Leavine to make room for a Cup seat at JGR for Bell.

BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 09: Matt DiBenedetto, driver of the #95 Toyota Express Maintenance Toyota, drives during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Consumers Energy 400 at Michigan International Speedway on August 09, 2019 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

DiBenedetto is likely to be a candidate for Front Row Motorsports’ No. 38 Ford. David Ragan said Wednesday he won’t drive full-time after this season.

