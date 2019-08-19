Comments
ROCHESTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Oakland University Police Department is collecting items for local homeless Veterans. All donations will go directly to the John D. Dingell Veterans Medical Center in Detroit, Michigan.
Those who prefer to make a monetary donation, please make checks payable to:
All donations can be dropped off at the OUPD lobby inside the Police & Support Services Building. Donations will be collected through 11:59 p.m. Sept. 8.
Donations enhance the comfort and welfare of Veterans struggling with homelessness. Items collected include hygiene products, food supplies and clothing. The full wish list can be viewed here.
John D. Dingell, VAMC (Please put “Homeless Program” on the memo line).
