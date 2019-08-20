DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/AP) — The owner of three dogs is in police custody after a 9-year-old Detroit girl was killed by the animals as she rode her bike Monday.
Police described the dogs as pit bulls or pit-bull mixes.
Emma Hernandez’s father, Armando, says the man was warned that a fence was too flimsy to hold the dogs. He told local media that he’s “speechless” and “empty” after the attack. He said he sees his daughter “every time I close my eyes.”
Hernandez’s efforts at CPR failed to revive Emma.
One dog was shot and killed by a bystander while a medical crew tried to save the girl in an alley. The other dogs were captured.
Police say neighbors threw bricks at the dogs to try to stop the attack.
