ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 25-year-old Detroit man is lodged at the Oakland County Jail after police say the man was trying to hide the gun during a traffic stop for improper lane use.
It happened Tuesday in Royal Oak when police say while approaching the car they saw the 25-year-old “hiding a gun in the fuse box compartment.”
Police searched the vehicle and found a “Glock 17 pistol with a loaded magazine.”
“Further investigation revealed the suspect did not possess a CPL and the firearm was reported as stolen,” said MSP.
The gun was stolen from The Gun Barn in Livonia in 2016 during a break in. Over 20 guns were stolen at the same time as this one, according to MSP.
The man also didn’t have a CPL and has pending charges of carrying a concealed weapon, transporting/possessing a stolen firearm and driving on a suspended license.
Stolen Firearm: On 08/20, troopers from Metro North were patrolling the Charter Township of Royal Oak when they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for improper lane use. While approaching the car they saw the driver hiding a gun in the fuse box compartment. pic.twitter.com/EDaSpCv0u2
— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) August 20, 2019
