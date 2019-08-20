(CBS DETROIT) – Extra enforcement will be in Metro Detroit areas Wednesday in order to continue Michigan State Police’s campaign to lower speeds, aggressive and distracted texting drivers and reduce crashes.
MSP will be in these areas in marked and unmarked units looking for violators:
– I-96 between Beck and Wixom Road
– Southfield Freeway between Michigan and Outer Drive
MSP says, “Only marked units will conduct the stops.”
The department says they will also be in these areas below between 9 a.m. until the evening rush hours:
– I-75 between M-59 and Sashabaw Roads
– The Lodge between Wyoming and Linwood
Operation Slower to Lower: In order to continue our campaign to lower speeds, aggressive/distracted/texting drivers and reduce crashes the Second District will be conducting extra enforcement on 8/21. pic.twitter.com/1gnKsu55WG
— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) August 20, 2019
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.