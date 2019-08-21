Comments
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – An ax was used to rescue two women from a car that crashed into a Waterford Township pond Wednesday according to authorities.
It happened Wednesday morning right before 11 a.m.
A woman in her 70s and a handicapped woman were rescued from the car. Authorities say the women were taken to a local hospital and were listed in critical condition.
It is an ongoing investigation.
