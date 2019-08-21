Filed Under:Classic Cars, Detroit Proud, Ferndale, Royal Oak, Seen in Detroit, Woodward Dream Cruise


The world-famous Woodward Dream Cruise was held this past weekend, bringing in an estimated 1.5 million visitors and 40,000 classic cars. As the world’s largest one-day auto event, the main drag running from Pontiac down to Ferndale is full of interactive and live events to fully immerse auto enthusiasts. Visitors set up their chairs and picnic blankets along Woodward to watch cars of all makes and models drive-by, cheering them on as they rev their engines.

Re-live the excitement of the Woodward Dream Cruise in these snaps from local attendees!

#woodwarddreamcruise

Awesome time today at #dreamcruise!! #mustangalley

5am roll call #woodwarddreamcruise Detroit to Pontiac

Woodward dream Cruise part 2 #woodwarddreamcruise

