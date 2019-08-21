The world-famous Woodward Dream Cruise was held this past weekend, bringing in an estimated 1.5 million visitors and 40,000 classic cars. As the world’s largest one-day auto event, the main drag running from Pontiac down to Ferndale is full of interactive and live events to fully immerse auto enthusiasts. Visitors set up their chairs and picnic blankets along Woodward to watch cars of all makes and models drive-by, cheering them on as they rev their engines.
Re-live the excitement of the Woodward Dream Cruise in these snaps from local attendees!
Six years ago I was still selling cars in India and making my living. If you would have told me back then that I will be working at Ford on the Mustangs, I would have laughed at you and called you crazy. Life is indeed beautiful; dedication and hard work always pays off. At the Mustang Alley with the Shelby GT500 and meeting fellow enthusiast as one of the Engineers for Meet and Greet!! #mustang #shelby #gt500 #mustangalley #woodwarddreamcruise #ford #fordperformance #scarlett
2019 Woodward Dream Cruise! . . . . . #woodwarddreamcruise #dreamcruise #woodwarddreamcruise2019 #ford #chevy #americanmade #musclecar #detroit #classiccar #dodge #woodwardave #motorcity #cruisinwoodward #woodward #dreamcruise2019 #musclecars #classiccars #wwdc #wwdc2019 #nascar #mustang #corvette #motortrend #caranddriver #hemi #carculture #pontiac #womenofwoodward #photography #sonya7iii
Dream Cruising with all 5 of my babes🏎 // Yes, this was pretty brave of us—and surprisingly the kiddies held up better than we did! 🤣 . . . . #woodwarddreamcruise #woodwardave #birminghammi #metrodetroit #momlife #blendedfamily #niceview #thatsdarling #candidmoments #metrodetroitmom
