ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Police are investigating to find out what led to a possible Royal Oak Township shooting Wednesday night.
It happened in the 2300 block of Garden Lane where troopers found a GMC pickup crashed into a utility pole near the area.
Troopers followed a blood trail from the car to a house in the area which led to the side door handle of a home.
“Troopers announced their presence and knocked loudly on the door to no answer. A strong odor of marijuana was also detected from the house,” MSP stated on Twitter.
They entered into the home to locate the possible victim but the home was empty. Troopers however did find a “large marijuana grow operation” in the basement.
Police were later notified that one non life threatening gun shot victim was at the hospital and a second victim was being treated as well.
The investigation is continuing to determine exactly what occurred and the relationship between the vehicle and house as well as the connection of the marijuana to the incident.
Correction: Date and Time of Incident was 08/21 at 11 20 PM.
