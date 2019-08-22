DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — A Detroit-based rapper’s aunt and manager has died after shots were fired at their vehicle.
Tee Grizzley whose actual name is Terry Wallace Jr., his aunt 41-year-old Jobina Brown and another man were in the vehicle Tuesday.
The rapper was not hurt.
Brown died from multiple gunshot wounds according to the medical examiners office.
Barney McDowell told local media that the shooting occurred near his house. He says he heard shots, opened the front door and quickly closed it.
Another music manager, Mikey Epstein, says he knew Brown. He says he had a “horrible gut feeling” when he heard the news.
